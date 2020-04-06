Quibi Launches Today

Today's the launch of Quibi, the new streaming platform for mobile devices, featuring shows with episodes that are only 10 minutes or less. They're offering a 90-day free trial and their shows include...

"Most Dangerous Game" stars Liam Hemsworth as a guy who agrees to be hunted for sport in a 24-hour game that will pay off all his medical bills . . . if he can survive long enough to collect the grand prize of $24.5 million.

"Survive" stars Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins as survivors of a plane crash on top of a snow-covered mountain.

"The Fugitive" stars Boyd Holbrook as a guy wrongfully accused of a bombing and on the run from Kiefer Sutherland.

"Flipped" stars Kaitlin Olson and Will Forte as home renovation experts who steal half a million dollars from a cartel stash house they were flipping, and then get forced into renovating a drug dealer's house to pay him back.

"Elba vs Block" stars actor Idris Elba in a driving competition using everything from monster trucks to off road vehicles against race driver Ken Block. Filming took place last year, long before Idris got infected with coronavirus.

"Punk'd" is a reboot starring Chance the Rapper as your new host.

"Singled Out" is a Keke Palmer reboot of the dating competition show.

"Chrissy's Court" features Chrissy Teigen giving her comedic take as a judge, with her mom Pepper as her bailiff.

"I Promise" is about the I Promise School that LeBron James created in his hometown of Akron, Ohio to help all the kids who were at risk of not getting a good education.

"Thanks a Million" features 10 celebrities surprising a person who's made an powerful impact on their life by giving them $100,000. That person will get to keep half, and they have to give the other half away to someone else.

The celebrities are Jennifer Lopez, Nick Jonas, Gabriel Iglesias, Lakers power forward Anthony Davis, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Karlie Kloss, Yara Shahidi, Kristen Bell, Kevin Hart, and Tracy Morgan.

Click Here to see more.