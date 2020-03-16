Putting Cheese On Certain Foods

March 16, 2020
Tim Convy
Tim Convy
Over half-a-million people took an online survey on various foods, and whether they add cheese to them or not...

1.  Lasagna.  92% said yes.  Parmesan is probably the top choice there.

2.  Hot dogs.  Only 40% of us prefer them with cheese.

3.  Scrambled eggs.  62% like some cheese on top, or mixed in.

4.  On a slice of pizza.  83% said yes, the more cheese the better.

5.  Mashed potatoes.  47% said yes, they're better with cheese.

6.  Tacos.  Yes, 83% add cheese.

7.  On a salad.  Only 65% said yes. 

