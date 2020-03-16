Putting Cheese On Certain Foods

Over half-a-million people took an online survey on various foods, and whether they add cheese to them or not...

1. Lasagna. 92% said yes. Parmesan is probably the top choice there.

2. Hot dogs. Only 40% of us prefer them with cheese.

3. Scrambled eggs. 62% like some cheese on top, or mixed in.

4. On a slice of pizza. 83% said yes, the more cheese the better.

5. Mashed potatoes. 47% said yes, they're better with cheese.

6. Tacos. Yes, 83% add cheese.

7. On a salad. Only 65% said yes.

