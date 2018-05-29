Promoting Certain Foods To The Adult Menu
Should foods like chicken fingers be promoted from the kids' menu to the adult menu?
May 29, 2018
There's a debate going on right now on Twitter: Should foods like chicken fingers and grilled cheeses be promoted to the adult menu, so we can order them if we're in the mood? Or should they stay on the kids' menu and force us to be more sophisticated?
And the consensus on Twitter seems to be YES, promote them to adult foods. Or, you know, just go to restaurants that already have them on the regular menu.
Click Here to see more.