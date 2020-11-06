Prince Charles Launches New Line Of Gin

Prince Charles is launching a line of GIN with herbs grown from his garden at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire.

The Prince of Wales teamed up with Oxford Artisan Distillery for the 40 proof gin, made with a hint of lavender, sage and thyme harvested from his flower beds, according to master distiller Cory Mason.

The recipe for the botanical gin reportedly took months to develop, and Prince Charles personally taste-tested the quintessentially British spirit, which the distillery recommends using in a gin and tonic cocktail.

“It is traditional, elegant, refined, but with complex herbal notes of a traditional English garden,” Mason said.

Imbibers looking to give the gin a shot can get it shipped directly from Highgrove House, with bottles costing around $47 USD. Proceeds for the royal spirit will go to Prince Charles’ Charitable Fund, which backs charities focused on education and social inclusion, among others.

