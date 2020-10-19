Prairie Farms' Halloween Egg Nog

Prairie Farms 'Spooktacular Egg Nog', complete with a ghost, pumpkin, and spider on the container, is part of their Halloween Favorites lineup and doesn’t have a seasonal flavor, as you’d expect. It’s just regular EGG NOG, but now you don’t have to wait until Christmas to start sipping it.

And it's NOT the only seasonal beverages you can pick from Prairie Farms. For fall, the brand also has Pumpkin Spice Flavored Milk and Maple Pecan Flavored Milk. So whether you want to add an autumn touch to your cereal or coffee, use it to bake in your favorite fall recipe, or just want to sip it on its own, these flavors are too good not to try.

The Spooktacular Egg Nog, Pumpkin Spice Flavor Milk, and Maple Pecan Flavored Milk are all available for a limited time in the refrigerated aisle at stores now!

Click Here to see more.