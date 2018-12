Pinterest is a great place to start for holiday party dish ideas, and "Today" came up with the Top 5 MOST "tried" holiday recipes...

1. Christmas Tree Spinach Dip Breadsticks

2. Soft Gingerbread Cookies

3. Dutch Apple Pie

4. Chocolate Crinkle Cookies

5. Homemade Pumpkin Pie

Click Here to see the full recipes and more.