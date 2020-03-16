Pi Day Pies

Saturday was 3/14, or National Pi Day because pi is 3.14. And while this year's National Pi Day was just a LITTLE overshadowed by other stuff going on, let's all just escape into it for a few moments here.

In honor of National Pi Day, Google released the most uniquely popular type of pie in every state . . . the kind you eat, not the mathematical constant.

Strawberry rhubarb pie showed up for a lot of states, as did sweet potato pie . . . French silk pie . . . and buttermilk pie.

But there are some states where the most popular pie can't be found ANYWHERE else . . . like sour orange pie in Florida . . . candy cane pie in Nevada . . . and crab pie in Maryland.

Missouri's most popular pie was blackberry pie, while Illinois is French Silk pie.

