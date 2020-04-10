Peeps Flavors Ranked From Best To Worst
The website Thrillist.com just ranked all 17 of the current Peeps flavors from best to worst, if you're trying to figure out which ones to grab.
The five BEST are: Chocolate caramel swirl . . . strawberry dipped in fudge . . . coconut dipped in dark chocolate . . . chocolate pudding . . . and party cake.
And the five WORST are: Fruit punch . . . sour watermelon . . . blue raspberry . . . raspberry dipped in fudge . . . and root beer float.
The original flavor finished right in the middle of the list, in ninth place.
