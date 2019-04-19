Peeps Facts

Since Easter is this weekend, here are some random facts about Peeps...

1. About five and a half million Peeps are made every day. And in one year, enough Peeps are made to circle the globe twice.

2. It used to take 27 hours to make a Peep. Back in 1953, each chick was handmade with a pastry tube. But the process was eventually automated, and now it takes just six minutes to make a Peep.

3. Yellow chicks are the original, and still the favorite. Yellow bunnies are the second most popular color and shape combination. Pink is the second best-selling color.

4. The vast majority of Peeps are consumed around Easter. About 2 billion Peeps are produced each year . . . and 1.5 billion of them are eaten during the spring.

5. The town where they're made does a New Year's Eve Peep drop. The Peeps factory is in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. And on New Year's Eve, they drop a giant 400-pound Peep chick at midnight instead of a ball.

Click Here to see more.