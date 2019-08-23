Our Favorite Pumpkin Spice Foods And Drinks

According to a new survey, 80% of people love pumpkin spice foods and drinks . . . and 79% would sign a petition to make it so pumpkin spice products were available year-round.

The survey also found 41% of people say they'd give up carbs to get pumpkin spice lattes for life.

35% of people would name their child "Pumpkin Spice" if it meant free pumpkin spice coffee for life.

The survey also found our 10 favorite pumpkin spice foods and drinks are: Coffee . . . cookies . . . cereal . . . marshmallows . . . donuts . . . yogurt . . . cream cheese . . . creamer . . . tea . . . and liquor.

