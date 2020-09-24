New Invention Lets You Eat Your Burrito With Less Mess
There's a new product that's like a stick of Chapstick for your burrito.
Someone created a product called the Burrito Pop, and it's a tube for your burrito that basically works like a big stick of Chapstick.
You put your burrito in the tube, then twist the bottom to make your burrito pop up slowly. That makes it a way less messy option for burrito eating.
If you're interested, the Burrito Pop is taking orders on Kickstarter right now. It'll cost you $28.
Today’s the day! We are *live* on Kickstarter! Link in bio for your very own Burrito Pop.