New Flavors For Lay's Potato Chips

Lay's just announced EIGHT new flavors. They're all part of a "Tastes of America" line, so each one is supposed to represent a flavor from different parts of the country. And they are...

1. Deep Dish Pizza, for Chicago.

2. Lobster Roll, for the New England states.

3. Pimento Cheese, for the South.

4. Thai Sweet Chili, for the Pacific Northwest.

5. Fried Pickles with Ranch, representing state fairs everywhere.

6. Crab Spice, for Maryland.

7. Chile Con Queso, for Texas.

8. And Cajun Spice, for Louisiana.

Click Here to see more.