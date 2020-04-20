Natty Light To Host Remote "Worldwide Commencement" For College Class Of 2020

Natty Light, also known by its more formal name, Natural Light, shared its plans to host the streaming “Worldwide Commencement” via Facebook Live on May 14, for everyone in the class of 2020 who had to miss, or will have to miss, their graduations due to the coronavirus pandemic that forced schools to close or move to online learning.

The college-favorite beer brand “couldn’t let that happen,” so it created a “first-of-its-kind commencement experience” that will “bring together graduating seniors across the country and feature multiple speeches and safe advice” from several guests. Among them, billionaire entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban, sports commentator Stephen A. Smith, actress and comedian Jane Lynch and Barstool Sports CEO Erika Nardini, as well as “more special guests” that have yet to be named. Social media influencer Amanda Cerny will be hosting.

However, the graduating class can expect more than just streaming rehearsed speeches at the event, which kicks off 7 p.m. EST on Natty Light’s Facebook page. The beer brand has shared that it will also be announcing “additional news on how Natty Light is helping seniors prepare for life after graduation.”

