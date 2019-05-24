National Wine Day

Tomorrow is National Wine Day!

May 24, 2019
Tim Convy

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

Tomorrow is National Wine Day, and here are some results from a new survey about wine drinking for the holiday...

1.  Americans drink an average of four glasses of wine a week.

2.  The main reason we DON'T drink a glass of wine after work or with dinner is because we don't want to open a new bottle.

3.  Three out of four people say their favorite place to drink wine is at home.

4.  And after we host a party, the average person throws out three partially-full bottles of wine. 

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
National Wine Day
Courtney & Company
wine