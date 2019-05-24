Tomorrow is National Wine Day, and here are some results from a new survey about wine drinking for the holiday...

1. Americans drink an average of four glasses of wine a week.

2. The main reason we DON'T drink a glass of wine after work or with dinner is because we don't want to open a new bottle.

3. Three out of four people say their favorite place to drink wine is at home.

4. And after we host a party, the average person throws out three partially-full bottles of wine.

