It's National Waffle Day. So a new survey of 2,000 people looked into who loves them the most...

The survey found that MOST Americans like eating waffles. Overall, 76% said they love them . . . 24% said they don't.

But women . . . people over 65 . . . and people in the South like them the most.

80% of women said they love waffles, compared to just 69% of men.

89% of seniors said they love them.

And 81% of Southerners said they love waffles. That's compared to 78% of people in the Midwest . . . 72% of people in Western states . . . and 69% of people in the East.

The survey also found 7 in 10 people like the idea of CHICKEN and waffles. Only 30% said they don't like the combo.

