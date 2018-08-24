National Waffle Day

August 24, 2018
It's National Waffle Day.  So a new survey of 2,000 people looked into who loves them the most...

The survey found that MOST Americans like eating waffles.  Overall, 76% said they love them . . . 24% said they don't.

But women . . . people over 65 . . . and people in the South like them the most.

80% of women said they love waffles, compared to just 69% of men.

89% of seniors said they love them.

And 81% of Southerners said they love waffles.  That's compared to 78% of people in the Midwest . . . 72% of people in Western states . . . and 69% of people in the East.

The survey also found 7 in 10 people like the idea of CHICKEN and waffles.  Only 30% said they don't like the combo. 

