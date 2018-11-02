National Sandwich Day Deals
Here are a few DEALS for tomorrow's National Sandwich Day.
Tomorrow is National Sandwich Day, and here's a roundup of what some major chains are offering...
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop: Get a small Bobbie, the brand’s signature Thanksgiving-leftover style sandwich for $5 on Saturday, November 3. The offer is available exclusively via the CAPAddicts awards app. Download by Saturday to take advantage of the offer.
Erbert & Gerbert’s: On Saturday, November 3, 2018, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. all sandwiches are half-price. Offer is valid in-store and drive-thru orders only. Not valid for delivery, online, or catering orders. Limit one per person per visit.
Jersey Mike’s: Get $2 off any regular sub with coupon from Jersey Mike’s sent to email club members and shared with fans on Facebook, valid November 3 to November 6, 2018.
McAlister’s: $4 McAlister’s Club Sandwiches On November 3, 2018
Penn Station: Any 6-inch sub for $3.99 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, November 3, 2018
Philly’s Best: Buy any Cheesesteak or Hoagie along with two medium drinks and get an additional Cheesesteak or Hoagie for free at participating locations on Saturday, November 3, 2018.
Potbelly: Saturday and Sunday (Nov. 3/4) – Free sandwich or salad with kids meal purchase in celebration of National Sandwich Day
Schlotzsky’s: Buy One, Get One Free Medium Sandwich On November 3, 2018
Quiznos: Any 8-Inch Sub For $5 On November 3, 2018 With This Coupon
Subway: With every purchase made on the Subway App and Subway.com on November 3 through November 9, 2018, Subway will donate a meal to Feeding America.
