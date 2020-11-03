It's NATIONAL SANDWICH DAY! A new study looked at Google Trends to find the most popular sandwich in all 50 states. And two sandwiches tied for first with six states each.

"Chicken sandwich" is #1 in Arkansas . . . Georgia . . . Indiana . . . Mississippi . . . MISSOURI . . . and Nevada. And "tuna sandwich" also got six states: Idaho . . . Maryland . . . Montana . . . New Mexico . . . Rhode Island . . . and Wisconsin.

But "chicken salad" is #1 in Utah. So does chicken win? Or is "chicken salad" closer to "tuna salad"?

Anyway, here are a few more highlights...

1. "Barbecue sandwich" was #1 in five states: Alabama . . . Kansas . . . North Carolina, Tennessee . . . and West Virginia.

2. Breakfast sandwiches did fairly well with three states: "Bacon, egg, and cheese" in New York and Connecticut. And "fried egg sandwich" in Minnesota.

3. Four sandwiches got two states each: "Bologna sandwich" in Kentucky and Ohio. "Fluffernutter" in Massachusetts and South Dakota. "Patty melt" in Oklahoma and Texas. And "banh mi" in Oregon and Washington. (It's like a sub in Vietnam.

4. Here are four more you might actually be able to guess: In Pennsylvania, "cheesesteak" . . . Florida, "Cuban" . . . Louisiana, "po boy" . . . and in Maine, "lobster roll."

5. "Italian beef" was the favorite sandwich for ILLINOIS.

