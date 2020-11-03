National Sandwich Day

It's National Sandwich Day! Here's the FAVORITE sandwich in all 50 states.

November 3, 2020
Tim Convy
Tim Convy
Sandwich Day

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

It's NATIONAL SANDWICH DAY!  A new study looked at Google Trends to find the most popular sandwich in all 50 states.  And two sandwiches tied for first with six states each. 

"Chicken sandwich" is #1 in Arkansas . . . Georgia . . . Indiana . . . Mississippi . . . MISSOURI . . . and Nevada.  And "tuna sandwich" also got six states:  Idaho . . . Maryland . . . Montana . . . New Mexico . . . Rhode Island . . . and Wisconsin.

But "chicken salad" is #1 in Utah.  So does chicken win?  Or is "chicken salad" closer to "tuna salad"? 

Anyway, here are a few more highlights...

1.  "Barbecue sandwich" was #1 in five states:  Alabama . . . Kansas . . . North Carolina, Tennessee . . . and West Virginia.

2.  Breakfast sandwiches did fairly well with three states:  "Bacon, egg, and cheese" in New York and Connecticut.  And "fried egg sandwich" in Minnesota.

3.  Four sandwiches got two states each:  "Bologna sandwich" in Kentucky and Ohio.  "Fluffernutter" in Massachusetts and South Dakota.  "Patty melt" in Oklahoma and Texas.  And "banh mi" in Oregon and Washington.  (It's like a sub in Vietnam.

4.  Here are four more you might actually be able to guess:  In Pennsylvania, "cheesesteak" . . . Florida, "Cuban" . . . Louisiana, "po boy" . . . and in Maine, "lobster roll." 

5. "Italian beef" was the favorite sandwich for ILLINOIS.

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
national
Sandwich
day
top
sandwiches
50
States
The Wake Up
Wake Up
Jen
Tim