It's National Ravioli Day. Hopefully you stocked up on frozen ravioli or cans of Chef Boyardee during one of your Costco hauls so you can celebrate the holiday.

Anyway, here are some results from a survey on National Ravioli Day...

1. 87% of Americans say they like ravioli, and 8% even say it's their FAVORITE FOOD.

2. The most popular filling for ravioli is, obviously, cheese. It beat out sausage, chicken, lobster, and spinach.

3. 12% of Americans say ravioli is one of the FANCIEST types of pastas . . . and 6% have served it to impress someone.

4. And finally, people weighed in on the debate of whether Pop Tarts are ravioli. 82% say no . . . but 18% say yes.

