National Protein Day
Today is National Protein Day.
February 27, 2019
To celebrate today's National Protein Day, someone recently polled 1,000 people to find out more about our protein-eating habits. And according to the survey, chicken is our favorite protein. Here's how different proteins ranked...
1. Chicken. 85% of people in the survey said they like it.
2. Beef, 70%.
3. Vegetables, 51%. (Yes, veggies have protein.)
4. Pork, just 49%.
5. Seafood, 46%.
6. Lab-grown protein. 1.6% said yes to that one.
If you're looking to get more protein in your diet, five things protein-lovers apparently "obsess over" are eggs, fish, quinoa, broccoli, and pumpkin seeds.
Click Here to see more.