National Protein Day

Today is National Protein Day.

February 27, 2019
Tim Convy

(Photo by Artem Evdokimov/Dreamstime.com)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

To celebrate today's National Protein Day, someone recently polled 1,000 people to find out more about our protein-eating habits.  And according to the survey, chicken is our favorite protein.  Here's how different proteins ranked...

1.  Chicken.  85% of people in the survey said they like it.

2.  Beef, 70%.

3.  Vegetables, 51%.  (Yes, veggies have protein.)

4.  Pork, just 49%. 

5.  Seafood, 46%.

6.  Lab-grown protein.  1.6% said yes to that one.

If you're looking to get more protein in your diet, five things protein-lovers apparently "obsess over" are eggs, fish, quinoa, broccoli, and pumpkin seeds. 

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
national
protein
day
Courtney & Company