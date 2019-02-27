To celebrate today's National Protein Day, someone recently polled 1,000 people to find out more about our protein-eating habits. And according to the survey, chicken is our favorite protein. Here's how different proteins ranked...

1. Chicken. 85% of people in the survey said they like it.

2. Beef, 70%.

3. Vegetables, 51%. (Yes, veggies have protein.)

4. Pork, just 49%.

5. Seafood, 46%.

6. Lab-grown protein. 1.6% said yes to that one.

If you're looking to get more protein in your diet, five things protein-lovers apparently "obsess over" are eggs, fish, quinoa, broccoli, and pumpkin seeds.

Click Here to see more.