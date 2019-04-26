It's National Pretzel Day. And a few national chains have deals, including Wetzel's Pretzels, where you can get a FREE soft pretzel today, no strings attached. And if you follow them on Instagram, you can stop in for another free pretzel next week.

Also, Auntie Anne's has a buy-one-get-one deal all weekend, where your second pretzel is free . . . Snyder's is handing out free bags of pretzels in 10 different cities . . . and the brand Utz is running a contest where you can win free snacks for a year.

