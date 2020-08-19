It's National Potato Day! And a new study looked at Google Trends to find the most-loved potato dish in all 50 states. Here are the results...

1. French fries CRUSHED all the other choices. They're #1 in 18 states, including Missouri and Illinois.

2. Mashed potatoes are next with seven states: Alaska, Colorado, North Dakota, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin. Fried mashed potato balls are #1 in Texas.

3. Baked potatoes, three states: Idaho, Montana, and Oklahoma. Baked sweet potatoes are #1 in South Carolina. And twice baked potato casserole is first in Arkansas, Kansas, and Mississippi.

4. Potato chips only topped the list in three states: Connecticut, Delaware, and Maine.

5. Four different potato dishes had two states each: Hash brown casserole in Kentucky and Tennessee . . . Hasselback potatoes in Minnesota and New Hampshire . . . potato skins in Michigan and Ohio . . . and potato soup in West Virginia and Wyoming.

6. Here are the more unique picks: In Massachusetts, gnocchi . . . Rhode Island, home fries . . . air fryer potatoes in South Dakota . . . Vermont is the only state where potato salad is #1 . . . and somehow, the #1 potato dish in Iowa is . . . onion rings.

Click Here to see more.