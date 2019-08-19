It's National Potato Day. And a new survey found only 2% of Americans DON'T like potatoes.

The survey also asked people to name their favorite way to eat potatoes...

1. French fries, with 24% of the vote.

2. Baked potatoes, 20%.

3. Mashed potatoes, 19%.

4. Roasted potatoes, 9%.

5. Hash browns, 5%.

6. Tater tots, 5%.

7. Potato salad, also 5%.

8. Potato chips, only 4% of the vote.

9. Potato pancakes or latkes, 2%.

10. Some other way to eat them, 1% of the vote.

Click Here to see more.