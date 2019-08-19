National Potato Day

Happy National Potato Day!

August 19, 2019
Tim Convy

It's National Potato Day.  And a new survey found only 2% of Americans DON'T like potatoes.

The survey also asked people to name their favorite way to eat potatoes...

1.  French fries, with 24% of the vote.

2.  Baked potatoes, 20%.

3.  Mashed potatoes, 19%.

4.  Roasted potatoes, 9%.

5.  Hash browns, 5%.

6.  Tater tots, 5%.

7.  Potato salad, also 5%.

8.  Potato chips, only 4% of the vote. 

9.  Potato pancakes or latkes, 2%.

10.  Some other way to eat them, 1% of the vote. 

