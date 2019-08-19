National Potato Day
Happy National Potato Day!
August 19, 2019
It's National Potato Day. And a new survey found only 2% of Americans DON'T like potatoes.
The survey also asked people to name their favorite way to eat potatoes...
1. French fries, with 24% of the vote.
2. Baked potatoes, 20%.
3. Mashed potatoes, 19%.
4. Roasted potatoes, 9%.
5. Hash browns, 5%.
6. Tater tots, 5%.
7. Potato salad, also 5%.
8. Potato chips, only 4% of the vote.
9. Potato pancakes or latkes, 2%.
10. Some other way to eat them, 1% of the vote.
