National Pepperoni Pizza Day
September 20, 2018
Today is National Pepperoni Pizza Day. Yes, the people who make up holidays weren't just satisfied with National Pizza Day, which is February 9th, so they had to give a holiday to one specific topping.
1. 66% of people say they like pepperoni. That makes it the most popular pizza topping . . . but it DOES mean one-third of people don't like it. Sausage came in second . . . mushrooms came in third . . . and bacon was fourth.
2. 98% of people say they like pizza.
3. 22% say they can eat an entire pizza on their own.
4. And finally, 3% say they'd rather eat pizza than be in a relationship.
