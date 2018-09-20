Today is National Pepperoni Pizza Day. Yes, the people who make up holidays weren't just satisfied with National Pizza Day, which is February 9th, so they had to give a holiday to one specific topping.

1. 66% of people say they like pepperoni. That makes it the most popular pizza topping . . . but it DOES mean one-third of people don't like it. Sausage came in second . . . mushrooms came in third . . . and bacon was fourth.

2. 98% of people say they like pizza.

3. 22% say they can eat an entire pizza on their own.

4. And finally, 3% say they'd rather eat pizza than be in a relationship.

