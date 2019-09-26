Today is National Pancake Day, and a new survey for it found over two-thirds of us sometimes eat breakfast foods when it's NOT breakfast. Including 50% who do it regularly.

- Only 7% of us don't like pancakes. 59% of people in the survey said they LOVE them . . . 34% said they "like" them . . . 5% don't like them . . . and 2% HATE them.

- Our favorite type of pancake is buttermilk, with 33% of the vote. Blueberry pancakes are next with 19% . . . chocolate chip, 18% . . . plain, NON-buttermilk, 15% . . . and banana, 8%.

- 62% of us said syrup is the best pancake topping . . . 10% said the butter is more important . . . 8% said fruit . . . 4% said warm fruit sauce . . . and 4% said peanut butter is the best thing to put on pancakes.

Click Here to see more.