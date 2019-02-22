National Margarita Day

Happy National Margarita Day!

February 22, 2019
Today is National Margarita Day, and here are some results from a survey about today's very important holiday...

1.  76% of Americans like margaritas, and that includes one-third of us who LOVE them.  7% hate them.

2.  Two-thirds of people prefer frozen margaritas to ones on the rocks.  And only 3% of people JUDGE you for ordering a frozen one, so go ahead and get that blended peach margarita, buddy.

3.  26% of us always lick the salt off the rim . . . 14% never lick the salt.

4.  24% can't stop after just drinking one.

5.  And 30% say it's the best happy hour drink. 

National Margarita Day
