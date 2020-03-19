There are way too many made-up holidays. But this is one we can all get behind in times like these. Today is "National Let's LAUGH Day."

Here are a few stats from a new survey on our laughing habits...

1. 96% of people say they enjoy making others laugh.

2. 95% of us think laughing helps relieve stress.

3. 79% of us like our laugh. But if we could choose a different one, 45% would want an "infectious" laugh . . . 33% would want a "sweet" laugh . . . 14% said a "goofy" laugh . . . 5% would want a "belly" laugh . . . and 3% would want an "annoying" laugh.

4. 77% of people think they're funny. And 39% like to be self-deprecating and make fun of themselves to make people laugh.

5. 60% of Americans in relationships think they're the "funny one." That includes 68% of men, and 54% of women.

6. Only 33% of men and 29% of women said they laugh at least 10 times a day.

7. And the people who make us laugh the most are our friends, followed by our significant other . . . our kids . . . our siblings . . . and our parents.

Click Here to see more.