Today is National Ice Cream Day, and according to a new survey, people kind of like having National Ice Cream Day in December because they're already eating so much sugar this month, they don't feel guilty about a little more.

80% of people say they eat more sugar around the holidays than they do the rest of the year.

The survey also found the most popular ice cream flavors by age group: Mint chocolate chip for people under 17 . . . cookies and cream for people 18 to 24 . . . cookie dough for people 25 to 34 . . . and chocolate for people over 35.

Hot fudge is the most popular ice cream topping, followed by caramel syrup . . . whipped cream . . . a fudge brownie . . . and chocolate syrup.

