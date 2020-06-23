National Hydration Day
It's National Hydration Day! Do you still drink tap water?
It's National Hydration Day, when you're supposed to remind yourself to drink more water. Especially now that summer's here.
A recent survey asked people about their water-drinking habits, and what KIND of water they normally drink at home.
So are you a bottled water fan? Or do you still trust the free stuff you get from your tap?
Well, filtered water is now the most popular option. Like from a fridge dispenser or a Brita. And tap water is our LEAST favorite.
37% of people said they normally drink filtered water at home . . . 31% drink bottled water most of the time . . . just 29% go for tap water . . . and 3% didn't answer.
Women were much more likely to say bottled water is the best option . . . 38% compared to 23% of men. And men are more likely to drink it from the tap.
