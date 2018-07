It's National Hot Dog Day. And we've got the results of a recent survey on America's favorite hot dog TOPPINGS.

Ketchup is the favorite. It got 25% of the vote. But it IS a little surprising that mustard didn't take second. Here are the top ten...

1. Ketchup.

2. Chili.

3. Mustard.

4. Cheese.

5. Relish.

6. Onions.

7. Sauerkraut.

8. Mayo.

9. Jalapeños.

10. Coleslaw.

Click Here to see more.