Sunday is National Guacamole Day. And here are a few stats on guac from a new survey that you can discuss with your friends while you celebrate the holiday, because everyone loves numbers...

1. 48% of people say they LOVE guacamole, and another 25% say they like it. Less than 8% say they hate it.

2. 29% of people eat it at least once a week, and 6% eat it DAILY.

3. And when you're at Chipotle or another place and they say "guac is extra, is that okay?" . . . 38% of people always pay up. 27% will pay extra for it once in a while, and 11% will only eat it if it's included for free.

Click Here to see more.