National Garlic Day
April 19, 2019
Today is National Garlic Day, and here are five new stats from a survey about garlic in honor of this prestigious and very real holiday...
1. Only 12% of people say it's okay to have GARLIC BREATH.
2. But if they're really attracted to you, they'll deal with it . . . because only 5% of people say they haven't kissed someone because of their garlic breath.
3. The most popular garlic food is garlic bread.
4. Only 3% of people say they don't like garlic.
5. And on the other side of the scale, 14% put it on basically everything they cook.
