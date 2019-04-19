Today is National Garlic Day, and here are five new stats from a survey about garlic in honor of this prestigious and very real holiday...

1. Only 12% of people say it's okay to have GARLIC BREATH.

2. But if they're really attracted to you, they'll deal with it . . . because only 5% of people say they haven't kissed someone because of their garlic breath.

3. The most popular garlic food is garlic bread.

4. Only 3% of people say they don't like garlic.

5. And on the other side of the scale, 14% put it on basically everything they cook.

