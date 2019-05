Since Saturday is National Eat what you Want Day, If you could eat ANY food every day without suffering the consequences, what would it be?

Here are the ten most common answers people gave in a new survey...

1. Pizza.

2. Burgers.

3. Ice cream.

4. Mexican food.

5. Chocolate.

6. Carb-heavy stuff, like pasta or bread.

7. French fries.

8. Donuts.

9. Cake.

10. Chips.

