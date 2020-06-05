National Donut Day

National Donut Day

June 5, 2020
Donuts

Today is National Donut Day, and lots of donut shops are offering deals, including Krispy Kreme and Dunkin' Donuts giving 'em away for FREE.

And here are America's 10 favorite types of donuts, according to a survey in honor of the holiday...

Glazed . . . Boston cream . . . chocolate frosted . . . jelly . . . chocolate cake . . . maple . . . blueberry . . . bear claw . . . powdered sugar . . . and pink frosted. 

