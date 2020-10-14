National Dessert Day
Will you celebrate NATIONAL DESSERT DAY with CAKE or PIE?
October 14, 2020
It's National Dessert Day! So here's a question: What do you like more, cake or pie?
A recent survey online found 72% of us are cake people. Pie only ended up with 28% of the vote. Here are five more questions about baked goods, and how people answered . . .
1. Cookies or brownies? It was close, but 52% said cookies.
2. Chocolate chip cookies or some other kind of cookie? 74% said chocolate chip.
3. Rice Krispie treats or lemon squares? Rice Krispie treats got 62% of the vote.
4. Cupcakes or muffins? 58% prefer cupcakes.
5. Pumpkin bread or banana bread? Pumpkin got less than a quarter of the vote. 77% said banana bread.
Click Here to see more.