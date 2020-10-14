It's National Dessert Day! So here's a question: What do you like more, cake or pie?

A recent survey online found 72% of us are cake people. Pie only ended up with 28% of the vote. Here are five more questions about baked goods, and how people answered . . .

1. Cookies or brownies? It was close, but 52% said cookies.

2. Chocolate chip cookies or some other kind of cookie? 74% said chocolate chip.

3. Rice Krispie treats or lemon squares? Rice Krispie treats got 62% of the vote.

4. Cupcakes or muffins? 58% prefer cupcakes.

5. Pumpkin bread or banana bread? Pumpkin got less than a quarter of the vote. 77% said banana bread.

