October 14, 2020
Tim Convy
It's National Dessert Day!  So here's a question:  What do you like more, cake or pie?

A recent survey online found 72% of us are cake people.  Pie only ended up with 28% of the vote.  Here are five more questions about baked goods, and how people answered . . .

1.  Cookies or brownies?  It was close, but 52% said cookies.

2.  Chocolate chip cookies or some other kind of cookie?  74% said chocolate chip.

3.  Rice Krispie treats or lemon squares?  Rice Krispie treats got 62% of the vote.

4.  Cupcakes or muffins?  58% prefer cupcakes.

5.  Pumpkin bread or banana bread?  Pumpkin got less than a quarter of the vote.  77% said banana bread.

