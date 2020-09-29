National Coffee Day Deals And Stats

Here are the DEALS, and a few STATS, for NATIONAL COFFEE DAY.

September 29, 2020
Tim Convy
Tim Convy
coffee

(Getty Images)

Today is National Coffee Day!

Most places that sell coffee have some kind of deal going on today, including free coffee at Dunkin' Donuts and Krispy Kreme . . . $1 coffee at 7-Eleven . . . and a free drink in the future if you buy a coffee at Starbucks.

Click Here to see a full list of DEALS.

 

And here are a few coffee STATS for you in honor of the holiday...

1.  75% of the caffeine that Americans take in comes from coffee.

2.  66% of women and 62% of men drink coffee every single day.

3.  The average coffee drinker puts down three coffees a day.

4.  Americans drink approximately 146 billion cups of coffee every year. 

Click Here to see more.

 

