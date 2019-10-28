Today is National Chocolate Day! Did you know that the history of chocolate goes back 2,500 years. Aztecs loved their newly discovered liquid chocolate to the extent that they believed Quetzalcoatl, the god of wisdom, literally bestowed it upon them. Cacao seeds acted as a form of currency. And this was back in the “bitter” chocolate days... Before they added sugar! Once chocolate turned sweet, in 16th-century Europe, the masses caught on and turned chocolate into a powerhouse treat. So, enjoy some chocolate today!

