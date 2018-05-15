Today is National Chocolate Chip Day. That's NOT to be confused with National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, which is August 4th.

Here are a few results from a survey in honor of today's "holiday"...

1. 2% of Americans say they HATE chocolate chips, and another 5% dislike them. 57% love them, and 36% like them. That means 93% of Americans are pro-chocolate chip, which might be THE biggest consensus on ANYTHING in the country.

2. Our five favorite ways to eat chocolate chips are: In cookies . . . in raw cookie dough . . . straight out of the bag . . . in ice cream . . . and in granola bars.

3. Milk chocolate chips are by FAR the most popular type. 51% say those are their favorite. 17% like white chocolate the most . . . 16% like semi-sweet . . . 15% like dark . . . and 1% like bittersweet.

4. And finally, 6% of people say they eat dark chocolate for their health . . . and 1% of people say milk chocolate isn't real chocolate.

Click Here to see more.