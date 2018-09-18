National Cheeseburger Day
What type of cheese do you like on your cheeseburger?
Today is National Cheeseburger Day. And according to a new poll, 82% of Americans say they LOVE cheeseburgers.
The poll also asked people for their favorite type of cheese to use on a burger. And it was close, but AMERICAN was the top pick.
Here are our five favorite types of cheeseburger cheeses...
1. American. 66% like it on burgers.
2. Cheddar. 65%.
3. Swiss, 43%.
4. Pepper jack, 40%.
5. Provolone, 31%.
