Today is National Cheeseburger Day. And according to a new poll, 82% of Americans say they LOVE cheeseburgers.

The poll also asked people for their favorite type of cheese to use on a burger. And it was close, but AMERICAN was the top pick.

Here are our five favorite types of cheeseburger cheeses...

1. American. 66% like it on burgers.

2. Cheddar. 65%.

3. Swiss, 43%.

4. Pepper jack, 40%.

5. Provolone, 31%.

