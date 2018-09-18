National Cheeseburger Day

What type of cheese do you like on your cheeseburger?

September 18, 2018
Today is National Cheeseburger Day.  And according to a new poll, 82% of Americans say they LOVE cheeseburgers.

The poll also asked people for their favorite type of cheese to use on a burger.  And it was close, but AMERICAN was the top pick. 

Here are our five favorite types of cheeseburger cheeses...

1.  American.  66% like it on burgers.

2.  Cheddar.  65%.

3.  Swiss, 43%.

4.  Pepper jack, 40%.

5.  Provolone, 31%. 

