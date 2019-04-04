It's National Burrito Day, and a few national chains have deals going on. Here are the five best deals we've seen...

1. Baja Fresh has $5 burritos. You have to hit their Facebook page for the coupon.

2. Moe's Southwest Grill is also selling burritos for five bucks.

3. Chipotle has free delivery if you order through DoorDash and spend $10.

4. El Pollo Loco has a buy-one-get-one burrito deal if you use a coupon.

5. Qdoba is giving out triple rewards points all day.

Also, Chipotle did a study last year that looked at how much each STATE loves burritos. And they found people in Wyoming eat the most per capita.

The rest of the top five are Montana, Utah, Colorado, and Idaho. And the states that love burritos the LEAST are Alabama, Georgia, Texas, New York, and North Carolina.

