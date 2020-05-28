Today is National Burger Day, and a new survey asked Americans all about their burger preferences...

1. 73% of people say they like burgers. 18% don't like them or don't eat meat.

2. The most popular way to have a burger cooked is . . . well done. 40% of people like it that way, and 20% like them medium well. Only 2% like them rare.

3. The most common toppings people put on burgers are: Cheese . . . ketchup . . . lettuce . . . tomatoes . . . and onions.

4. The least common toppings out of the ones included in the survey are: Thousand Island dressing . . . ranch dressing . . . hot sauce . . . eggs . . . and relish.

