National Burger Day
Happy National Burger Day!
May 28, 2020
Today is National Burger Day, and a new survey asked Americans all about their burger preferences...
1. 73% of people say they like burgers. 18% don't like them or don't eat meat.
2. The most popular way to have a burger cooked is . . . well done. 40% of people like it that way, and 20% like them medium well. Only 2% like them rare.
3. The most common toppings people put on burgers are: Cheese . . . ketchup . . . lettuce . . . tomatoes . . . and onions.
4. The least common toppings out of the ones included in the survey are: Thousand Island dressing . . . ranch dressing . . . hot sauce . . . eggs . . . and relish.
