May 28, 2020
Tim Convy
Hamburger

Today is National Burger Day, and a new survey asked Americans all about their burger preferences...

1.  73% of people say they like burgers.  18% don't like them or don't eat meat.

2.  The most popular way to have a burger cooked is . . . well done.  40% of people like it that way, and 20% like them medium well.  Only 2% like them rare.

3.  The most common toppings people put on burgers are:  Cheese . . . ketchup . . . lettuce . . . tomatoes . . . and onions.

4.  The least common toppings out of the ones included in the survey are:  Thousand Island dressing . . . ranch dressing . . . hot sauce . . . eggs . . . and relish. 

