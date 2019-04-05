National Beer Day
Sunday is National Beer Day. And the date actually isn't random. On April 7th, 1933, FDR took the first major step toward ending Prohibition and signed a law that would allow people to brew and distribute beer in the U.S.
A survey in honor of the holiday asked people who drink beer how many they put down during the average week.
65% have one to four beers a week . . . 18% have around one beer a day . . . 12% have more like two or three a day . . . and 5% put down more than 21 beers a week, which means an average of more than three a day.
