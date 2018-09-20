According to a new study, the national average for tipping is now 17.12%.

People in Maine give the highest average tips, at 19.36%.

The other states where people tip at least 18% or more are: Rhode Island . . . New Jersey . . . Connecticut . . . Vermont . . . Florida . . . and Michigan.

Missouri and Illinois both tip a little over 17%.

On the other end of things, people in Montana give the lowest tips, at 15.53%.

The other states where people tip 16% or less are: Oregon . . . Wyoming . . . and North Carolina.

