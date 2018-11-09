Mysterious Soup Delivery

A woman in New York just tweeted out a very creepy post from her neighborhood message board. A guy says someone keeps having soup anonymously delivered to his place with the message, quote, "soup for my perfect little soup boy." And the person sending it is still a mystery.

Someone posted this to our neighborhood message board and I will never recover. pic.twitter.com/1uWwOKHHsZ — Hannah Solow (@hamstertalk) November 8, 2018