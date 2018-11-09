Mysterious Soup Delivery

Who keeps delivering SOUP to this guy?

November 9, 2018
Tim Convy

(Photo by Puma330/Dreamstime.com)

A woman in New York just tweeted out a very creepy post from her neighborhood message board.  A guy says someone keeps having soup anonymously delivered to his place with the message, quote, "soup for my perfect little soup boy."  And the person sending it is still a mystery.

