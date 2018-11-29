Musicians Reveal Their "Happiest" Songs

"Forbes" asked some musicians for THEIR go-to happy songs. Here are the highlights:

Dave Grohl: "C'Mon 'N Ride It (The Train)", by Quad City DJs, although he did also mention "Happy" by Pharrell.

Beck: Anything in the Stevie Wonder catalog, like, "Don't You Worry 'Bout a Thing". And Michael Jackson . . . like "Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough".

Moby: "Tangerine", by Led Zeppelin.

Ann Wilsonof Heart: "Across the Universe", by The Beatles.

Ben Lovettfrom Mumford and Sons: "Wake Up Sue", by the Boo Radleys.

Perry Farrell: "Transmission", by Joy Division.

Billy Corgan: "Wouldn't It Be Nice", by the Beach Boys.

