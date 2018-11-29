Musicians Reveal Their "Happiest" Songs

Dave Grohl and other musicians reveal their HAPPIEST songs.

November 29, 2018
Tim Convy

"Forbes" asked some musicians for THEIR go-to happy songs.  Here are the highlights:

Dave Grohl:  "C'Mon 'N Ride It (The Train)", by Quad City DJs, although he did also mention "Happy" by Pharrell.

Beck:  Anything in the Stevie Wonder catalog, like, "Don't You Worry 'Bout a Thing".  And Michael Jackson . . . like "Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough".

Moby:  "Tangerine", by Led Zeppelin.

Ann Wilsonof Heart:  "Across the Universe", by The Beatles.

Ben Lovettfrom Mumford and Sons:  "Wake Up Sue", by the Boo Radleys.

Perry Farrell:  "Transmission", by Joy Division.

Billy Corgan:  "Wouldn't It Be Nice", by the Beach Boys.

