The Most Valuable NBA Franchises
Here are the MOST valuable NBA franchises.
February 7, 2019
"Forbes" has determined the values of all the NBA teams, and even though the New York Knicks are still a total mess ON the court, the franchise somehow has the highest value at $4 BILLION.
This is actually the FOURTH straight year they've been #1, even though the team's record is 102-197 in that time. Which is a winning percentage of 34.1%. And on top of that, they've only won ONE playoff series since 2000.
Here are the Top Five:
1. The New York Knicks, $4 billion
2. The Los Angeles Lakers, $3.7 billion
3. The Golden State Warriors, $3.5 billion
4. The Chicago Bulls, $2.9 billion
5. The Boston Celtics, $2.8 billion
