The Most Valuable NBA Franchises

"Forbes" has determined the values of all the NBA teams, and even though the New York Knicks are still a total mess ON the court, the franchise somehow has the highest value at $4 BILLION.

This is actually the FOURTH straight year they've been #1, even though the team's record is 102-197 in that time. Which is a winning percentage of 34.1%. And on top of that, they've only won ONE playoff series since 2000.

Here are the Top Five:

1. The New York Knicks, $4 billion

2. The Los Angeles Lakers, $3.7 billion

3. The Golden State Warriors, $3.5 billion

4. The Chicago Bulls, $2.9 billion

5. The Boston Celtics, $2.8 billion

