The Most Shamazed Songs Of The Year (So Far)

Ed Sheeran's "Perfect" tops a list of the MOST Shazamed songs of the year.

June 27, 2018
Tim Convy

Features

Here are the Most-Shazamed Songs of the Year So Far...

1.  "Perfect", Ed Sheeran

2.  "X", Nicky Jam and J. Balvin

3.  "Breathe", Jax Jones featuring Ina Wroldsen

4.  "No Roots", Alice Merton

5.  "Friends", Marshmello & Anne-Marie

6.  "These Days", Rudimental featuring Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen

7.  "Leave a Light On", Tom Walker

8.  "Never Be the Same", Camila Cabello

9.  "Feel it Still", Portugal, The Man

10.  "Him & I", G-Eazy & Halsey

