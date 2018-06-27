The Most Shamazed Songs Of The Year (So Far)
Ed Sheeran's "Perfect" tops a list of the MOST Shazamed songs of the year.
1. "Perfect", Ed Sheeran
2. "X", Nicky Jam and J. Balvin
3. "Breathe", Jax Jones featuring Ina Wroldsen
4. "No Roots", Alice Merton
5. "Friends", Marshmello & Anne-Marie
6. "These Days", Rudimental featuring Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen
7. "Leave a Light On", Tom Walker
8. "Never Be the Same", Camila Cabello
9. "Feel it Still", Portugal, The Man
10. "Him & I", G-Eazy & Halsey
