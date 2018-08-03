The Most Ridiculous Quotes From This Season's "The Bachelorette"

If you missed this season's "The Bachelorette", you missed some GREAT quotes...

1. “I’m a Wilhelmina model. I don’t think you know what that means. I have an edge. If you’re trying to tear down my image and my three-year contract with them, it’s actually pretty serious. It’s something some people consider the top. So if you’re trying to do that, you’re failing at it, because guess what:

Attached to me is professionality. It’s my face. It’s in everything I do. It’s in the way I walk; it’s in the way I talk. So if you want to wreck my image, you’ll never succeed, because my image is me.”

– Jordan unloads on David, who attempted to sabotage his chances with Becca.

2. “People need to acknowledge the monster that Lincoln is. The man eats 12 eggs every day. His cholesterol has to be 6,000.”

– Chris on Lincoln, who may very well be a monster but not because he likes eggs.

3. David: “I hope she’s able to see the ingenu— ingenuine side.

Jordan: “It’s called ingenuinity.”

– David and Jordan take turns botching the word “disingenuous.” At least I think that’s what they were trying to say.

4. “All I know is, I’m captain underpants, and, uh … that’s all I got. That’s all I got.”

– Jordan coming to a disheartening conclusion after David got a rose before him.

5. “Kissing Becca is like flying to the moon on the wing of a pegasus while dancing with unicorns on a pot of gold.”

– Lincoln gets poetic

