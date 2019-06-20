TThe "Hollywood Reporter" has put together their second annual list of the most powerful people in comedy. Their list includes...

Sacha Baron Cohen

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who's paired with "Veep" showrunner David Mandel

Ellen DeGeneres

Tiffany Haddish

Kevin Hart

Mindy Kaling

Seth MacFarlane

Melissa McCarthy

Kate McKinnon, who's paired with her "SNL" co-star Pete Davidson

"SNL" boss Lorne Michaels

John Mulaney

Kumail Nanjiani

Amy Poehler

Issa Rae from HBO's "Insecure"

Seth Rogen, who's paired with his creative partner Evan Goldberg

Adam Sandler

Amy Schumer

Ali Wong

The "Late-Night Hosts" . . . John Oliver, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Bill Maher, Stephen Colbert, James Corden, Seth Meyers, Samantha Bee, Conan O'Brien, Hasan Minhaj, and Lilly Singh

