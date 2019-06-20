The Most Powerful People In Comedy
Here are the MOST powerful people in comedy right now.
TThe "Hollywood Reporter" has put together their second annual list of the most powerful people in comedy. Their list includes...
Sacha Baron Cohen
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who's paired with "Veep" showrunner David Mandel
Ellen DeGeneres
Tiffany Haddish
Kevin Hart
Mindy Kaling
Seth MacFarlane
Melissa McCarthy
Kate McKinnon, who's paired with her "SNL" co-star Pete Davidson
"SNL" boss Lorne Michaels
John Mulaney
Kumail Nanjiani
Amy Poehler
Issa Rae from HBO's "Insecure"
Seth Rogen, who's paired with his creative partner Evan Goldberg
Adam Sandler
Amy Schumer
Ali Wong
The "Late-Night Hosts" . . . John Oliver, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Bill Maher, Stephen Colbert, James Corden, Seth Meyers, Samantha Bee, Conan O'Brien, Hasan Minhaj, and Lilly Singh
