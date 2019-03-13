The Most Popular Types Of Cuisine

A new survey asked people all over the world to name their favorite type of cuisine. And the #1 answer in the U.S. was . . . "AMERICAN CUISINE." So, things like hot dogs, hamburgers, fast food, and barbecue.

91% of Americans said they like it. But the rest of the world thinks it's just okay. Only 68% of foreigners who've tried our food think it's good. (Although, people from the Philippines like it even MORE than we do somehow.)

The ten most popular types of food in the U.S. are American cuisine . . . Italian . . . Mexican . . . Chinese . . . Spanish . . . Japanese . . . Greek . . . French . . . Thai . . . and Caribbean food.

The ten most popular cuisines WORLDWIDE are Italian . . . Chinese . . . Japanese . . . Thai . . . French . . . Spanish . . . American in 7th place . . . Mexican . . . Indian . . . and Turkish cuisine. Food from Finland finished in last place.

Click Here to see more.