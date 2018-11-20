The Most Popular Thanksgiving Foods

A survey asked people which foods they typically eat on Thanksgiving.

Here are the top ten, and how many of us expect to eat them this Thursday...

1. Turkey, 86%.

2. Mashed potatoes, 82%.

3. Stuffing, 77%.

4. Bread rolls, 76%.

5. Pumpkin pie, 62%.

6. Green beans, 61%.

7. Cranberry sauce, 60%.

8. Yams or sweet potatoes, also 60%.

9. Apple pie, 42%.

10. Pecan pie, 31%.

And also interesting to note... A third of Thanksgivings this year will include at least one person with a dietary restriction, according to a new survey. The most common ones are lactose intolerance, issues with gluten, vegetarians, and people with nut allergies.

