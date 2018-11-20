The Most Popular Thanksgiving Foods
What are the MOST popular Thanksgiving foods?
November 20, 2018
A survey asked people which foods they typically eat on Thanksgiving.
Here are the top ten, and how many of us expect to eat them this Thursday...
1. Turkey, 86%.
2. Mashed potatoes, 82%.
3. Stuffing, 77%.
4. Bread rolls, 76%.
5. Pumpkin pie, 62%.
6. Green beans, 61%.
7. Cranberry sauce, 60%.
8. Yams or sweet potatoes, also 60%.
9. Apple pie, 42%.
10. Pecan pie, 31%.
And also interesting to note... A third of Thanksgivings this year will include at least one person with a dietary restriction, according to a new survey. The most common ones are lactose intolerance, issues with gluten, vegetarians, and people with nut allergies.
