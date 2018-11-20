The Most Popular Thanksgiving Foods

What are the MOST popular Thanksgiving foods?

November 20, 2018
Tim Convy

(photo by Rosarioj98/Dreamstime.com)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

A survey asked people which foods they typically eat on Thanksgiving. 

Here are the top ten, and how many of us expect to eat them this Thursday...

1.  Turkey, 86%. 

2.  Mashed potatoes, 82%.

3.  Stuffing, 77%.

4.  Bread rolls, 76%.

5.  Pumpkin pie, 62%. 

6.  Green beans, 61%.

7.  Cranberry sauce, 60%.

8.  Yams or sweet potatoes, also 60%.

9.  Apple pie, 42%.

10.  Pecan pie, 31%. 

And also interesting to note...  A third of Thanksgivings this year will include at least one person with a dietary restriction, according to a new survey.  The most common ones are lactose intolerance, issues with gluten, vegetarians, and people with nut allergies.

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
Courtney & Company
most
Popular
thanksgiving
foods